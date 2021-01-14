Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.41. The company had a trading volume of 724,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.