Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,397. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,561. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

