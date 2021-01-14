Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 33,800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,923,383. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,832. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.