Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

