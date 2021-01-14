Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $16.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,730.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,765.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,609.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

