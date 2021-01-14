Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 62,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.62. 4,046,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

