Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 8,750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 4,390,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

