Americana Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.47. 596,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,360. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

