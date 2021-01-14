Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 162,882,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,373,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $975.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.