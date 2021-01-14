Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,883,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,155,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $302.85. 1,370,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

