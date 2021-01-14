Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 3.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 961,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,351. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

