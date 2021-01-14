6,500 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,511 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 160.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of IRDM traded up $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

