Zacks: Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Semtech stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 408,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $680,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,408. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

