Americana Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

PSXP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 766,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,262. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $64.79.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

