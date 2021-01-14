Americana Partners LLC Buys 324 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

