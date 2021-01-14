Americana Partners LLC Buys 8,730 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.