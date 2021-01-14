Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.97

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.97 and last traded at C$36.18, with a volume of 189211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.72.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$1,374,808.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at C$692,906.97. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

