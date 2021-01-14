IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. IONChain has a total market cap of $300,427.87 and approximately $3,835.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00370242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.78 or 0.04030033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012778 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

