Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00370242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.78 or 0.04030033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012778 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

