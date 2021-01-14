Sharder (SS) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $457,573.66 and $72,512.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00370242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.78 or 0.04030033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012778 BTC.

About Sharder

SS is a token. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

