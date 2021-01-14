Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.05

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 508500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.20.

About Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

