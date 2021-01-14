New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.00

New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 5853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.79.

About New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

