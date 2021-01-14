Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.00

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 1207624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.75 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of £97.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.

In other Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) news, insider Michael Cunningham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,587.67).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

