Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

AtriCure stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.14. 558,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,342. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,599.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AtriCure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

