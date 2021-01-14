Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.93

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 276892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37. The stock has a market cap of C$164.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

