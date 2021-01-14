Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Increases By 122.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of FID stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 19,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.