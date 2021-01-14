Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Takes $205,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of PM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,914. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

