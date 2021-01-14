8,376 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.11. 1,035,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

