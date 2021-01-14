Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $3.89 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,477. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

