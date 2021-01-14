ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

EPIX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 791,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

