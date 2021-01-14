First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 105.1% in December

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.18. 2,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
