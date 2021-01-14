First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 105.1% in December

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.18. 2,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

