Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Investec lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 5,068,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,031. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

