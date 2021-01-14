Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital comprises 2.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after buying an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after buying an additional 1,828,571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,561,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after buying an additional 501,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,274,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 539,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

