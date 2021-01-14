Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Purchases 65,000 Shares

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,186,150.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 80,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 9,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,935.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 70,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 8,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,520.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Christopher James Berlet bought 3,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$660.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Christopher James Berlet bought 15,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

CDA traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$20.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. Canuc Resources Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

