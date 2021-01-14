6 Meridian Sells 3,065 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.02. 360,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

