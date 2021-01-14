Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

