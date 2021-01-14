Pflug Koory LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.41. 126,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.46. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

