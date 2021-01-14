-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genprex.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 12,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNPX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.83. 1,071,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

