Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0883

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and $1.53 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.36 or 0.00385250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 353.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,159,688 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMC2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.