Digitex Token Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 25% against the dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00372388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.81 or 0.04032179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.