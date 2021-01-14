Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and approximately $426,665.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

