Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY remained flat at $$237.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average of $165.96. ASM International has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $237.71.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

