Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Receives C$29.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

CWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

CWB traded up C$0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.80. 306,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,603. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

