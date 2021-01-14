Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 58,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

