The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) to Buy

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banca Mediolanum has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

