America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives $132.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

CRMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.53. 33,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,818. The company has a market cap of $825.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

