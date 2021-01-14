IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday.

Get IQE alerts:

IQEPF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035. The stock has a market cap of $836.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 3.10. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.