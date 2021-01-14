KeyCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend payment by 94.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,942,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

