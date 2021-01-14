Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in December

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of BZLFF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $33.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.45.
Bunzl Company Profile
