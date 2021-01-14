Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in December

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of BZLFF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $33.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.