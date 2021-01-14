BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNCC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 7,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.33. BNCCORP has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 32.02%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

